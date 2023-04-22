New photographs of a smiling Prince Louis have been released to mark his fifth birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the images to mark their youngest son's birthday, which is on Sunday.

Captured by Dorset photographer Millie Pilkington in Windsor earlier this month, one shows the young prince being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, as she laughs.

The other is a close-up of a beaming Louis, wearing a blue woolly jumper, shirt and blue shorts while sitting in the wheelbarrow on top of a pile of leaves.

The young prince with his mother Kate, the Princess of Wales Credit: Millie Pilkington

The prince was born on April 23, 2018, in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Louis is the youngest of three children by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The family lives in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park and Louis attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire with this older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Louis is expected to attend the King's coronation on May 6, according to newspaper reports, appearing alongside his siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey.

He wasn't at the Queen's state funeral at the abbey in September and is thought to have been considered to young to attend by his parents.

Louis is fourth in line to the throne.

