The government will today trial its emergency text alert system.

For around 10 seconds from 3pm, millions of smartphones and tablets across the UK will emit a loud alarm and vibrate in a trial of a system that aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby.

Sunday's alert at 3pm will just be a trial and you will not need to take any action, the government says.

The message will be received on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration even if devices are on silent.

Phone users will be prompted to swipe away the message or clicking “OK” on their home screen before being able to continue using their device.

What is the alert for?

Sunday's test is just a trial, but in the future the UK's alert will be used to warn people about severe weather situations including floods and wildfires in their local area.The government said on Monday the system could later be used for other forms of emergencies such as terror attacks, nuclear threats and dangerous criminals on the loose.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “At 3pm next Sunday we’ll be doing a nationwide test of our new Emergency Alerts system. “Getting this system operational means we have a vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. “It could be the sound that saves your life.”The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

What will it sound like? The Cabinet Office included the noise the alert will make in a recent video

Are there any concerns around the test?

Domestic violence campaigners have warned the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk. The government said it has been actively engaging with organisations working with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected by the introduction of emergency alerts.

There has also been concerns that the alert might distract drivers. Drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phone until it is safe, just as when receiving any call or message.

AA Campaigns Manager Lorna Lee said some drivers might want to switch off their phones if they know they will be driving during the alert test.

Officials stressed that it is easy to opt out of the system if people need their phone to stay concealed, either by turning off emergency alerts in their settings or simply having the phone switched off during the test.

How to turn off the alert

People who do not wish to receive the alerts will be able to opt out in their device settings.

On an Android device, go to settings, search for 'emergency alert settings' using the search bar. From there, 'emergency alerts' should appear as one of your options. Select it, and from there you should be able to turn off all of the alerts. The toggles will turn grey when they are switched off.

On an iPhone, go to settings, then click notifications. By scrolling all the way down to the bottom of the page, you should see a section called 'emergency alerts'. You can turn off the alerts from there by pressing the green toggles. The toggles will turn grey when they are succesfully switched off.

But officials hope the life-saving potential of the messages means that users will keep them on.

According to the government, the system will be used "very rarely - only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people’s lives - so people may not receive an alert for months or years".

Will it impact today's sporting events?

The test on St George’s Day coincides with major events including the London Marathon and the 2pm kick-off Premier League ties between Bournemouth and West Ham and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur. Officials said they have worked with the Football Association and the Marathon’s organisers to make sure the impact of the test will be limited.

If you are concerned about the alert or need support, the following services are available:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know