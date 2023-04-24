Adele surprises James Corden on his final Carpool Karaoke

Adele has surprised James Corden for his final Carpool Karaoke, as his hosting duties on the talk show coms to an end this week.

The British singer-songwriter told The Late Late Show presenter, while he lay in bed, that she was there to "drive" him "to work" in a clip released on Monday.

The popular fixture on the show has seen the British comedian drive with musicians including the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sir Paul McCartney as they sing alongside him in the car.

Adele and James Cordon have been friends for years. Credit: PA

Corden, who took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, announced his departure from the show almost exactly a year ago.

Reflecting on his last Carpool Karaoke after being picked up by Adele, Corden said: "I’m excited and scared in equal measure. I don’t know it’s been a crazy eight years."

Following his exit from the show, Corden has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

Adele, who is now based in California, said: "I’ve never lived in LA without you guys so I’m like a bit nervous about it and obviously very, very sad."

Corden's final The Late Late Show will take place on April 27, with Harry Styles and Will Ferrell confirmed as his guests.

Airing every weekday night, the show is billed as "the ultimate late night after party", and features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.

His final episode of The Late Late Show will air on US network CBS.

