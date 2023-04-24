The chancellor has said there is "no point" engaging with the Confederation of British Industry, after dozens of members abandoned the body following misconduct allegations.

Jeremy Hunt said it is "incredibly important" to engage with a representative business body, but "there's no point in engaging with the CBI when their own members have deserted them in their droves".

A mass exodus of the lobby group came after a second rape allegation was reported in the Guardian on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Hunt questioned whether the CBI is the right group to consult when so many of its influential members have left amidst the ongoing misconduct scandal.

As well as two rape allegations, the CBI is facing a series of sexual misconduct claims.

"So we want to engage with a body that sticks up for business," Mr Hunt said.

"It is incredibly important for me when I'm constructing budgets to have someone I can turn to who speaks for British business."

The CBI - which had already fired its director general who was the subject of some allegations, although not the alleged rapes - suspended all of its policy and membership activities.

Mr Hunt said: "We're obviously very concerned about the allegations of what's happened at the CBI ... very, very serious.

"But we would like to be able to engage with business through a representative body when we can, but we're not stopping."

A new group, BizUK, has been announced after chief executives were consulted about whether they would be interested in a short-term group that could represent their interests in government.

BizUK doesn't have any members, but its founder Nick Faith told the PA news agency that he hopes to have between 50 and 60 organisations within the next four to six weeks.

