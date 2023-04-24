I'm A Celeb: How is this year's All Stars series different to past seasons?

I'm A Celebrity is back, but with a twist.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will feature some of the past seasons' most memorable contestants swapping the Australian outback for the 'harsher' and 'more unforgiving' Kruger National Park.

Promising 'bigger and tougher' challenges than any season that has come before, the first episode will be on for 90 minutes, airing on Monday 24 April at 9pm on ITV1.

It will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Ant and Dec are returning to front the show and promise many more familiar faces will join the already star-studded lineup.

Is I'm A Celebrity... South Africa live?

In a change from previous seasons, the new I'm A Celebrity... South Africa has been pre-recorded.

Contestants will battle it out against one another in Bushtucker trials to be crowned the ultimate champion and legend of the Savanna.

This year there will be no votes from viewers, as celebs will knock each other out in head-to-head competitions.

Due to the show being pre-recorded, the winner has already been crowned.

What can you expect from the first episode?

Clips teasing the first episode showcase Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Jordan Banjo immediately facing off against their first challenge.

The trio learn will individually face a staggering 50m drop over the edge of an imposing South African mountain.

Once they’ve plummeted, they must locate a numbered code, which they have to remember until they are hoisted back up to the top. Here, they need to use the code to open a padlock, which is keeping their star locked in a cage.

Elsewhere other campmates will have to take on challenges that are throwbacks to their previous outings on the show.

Who is taking part in the year's show?

The first nine celebrities taking part in the all-stars spin-off of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed.

Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

Amir Khan. Credit: ITV

Former professional boxer Amir Khan has vowed to be a lot tougher in the South African camp and not secretly eat any treats behind his campmates’ back as he admits he still gets stopped over his infamous ‘Strawberry Gate’ antics five years on.

The 36-year-old sportsman was caught tucking into a plate of strawberries with comedian Iain Lee on his way back to the Australian camp in 2017 after the pair successfully won a Dingo Dollar challenge.

Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo. Credit: ITV

Diversity star Jordan Banjo admits he is even more terrified of snakes now than before he took part in I’m A Celebrity seven years ago, but says the chance to join some of the legendary celebrity contestants was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“How many people get the chance to do it twice?” says Jordan as he chats about why he is looking forward to taking part in the new show. “A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again! You know Ant, Dec and the team will push the boat out, make it bigger, better and get you to do some even more crazy things!”

Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan. Credit: ITV

Helen, 32, who played Rosie Webster in the ITV1 soap, was voted by the public to take part in most of the 2012 trials after she confessed on the first day of the hit series that she was a ‘scaredy cat’.

The actress revealed she has signed up to take part in the South African version of I’m A Celebrity because she wants to conquer her fears. She also wants to prove to the nation she has the guts to do the Trials.

“It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now. I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.”

TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman. Credit: ITV

The Pride of Britain presenter Carol Vorderman has revealed going on I’m A Celebrity was such a life-changing experience that it inspired her to buy a house in Wales. She also admits the first thing she will do when she sees Ant & Dec again is say a huge ‘thank you’.

Determined to savour every second of her time in the new series, Carol says she isn’t going to have a game plan before she arrives. “Last time I did I’m A Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone,” she admits. “I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights. It did sort of semi-work. Afterwards, I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know."

Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread. Credit: ITV

Retired British and Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread admits she will be concerned if another cockroach gets lodged in her nostril during a Trial in South Africa.

Describing being signed up for the South African version as ‘a strange but exciting feeling’, Fatima insists she won’t be devising a game plan to win. “It is not about winning or losing and I have never had a game plan,” she adds. “It is not my thing.”

Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell. Credit: ITV

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell warns he will get very scared again if he faces another snake Trial in South Africa after his original facial expressions in Australia had millions of viewers in stitches.

“If I have to do the Hell Holes Trial again, then I know I am going to be really scared,” predicts Paul. “It’s such a weird thing to do wondering if whatever is in there is going to bite you or not. I will never get over the fear of the unknown”.

Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell. Credit: ITV

Crowned ‘King of the Jungle’ almost twenty years ago but former International English cricketer Phil Tufnell says it feels like only yesterday as he reveals he became more famous for his jungle experience than for ‘bowling Viv Richards out’ in an international game.

“Doing I’m A Celebrity is such a great experience that stays with you for the rest of your life,” he said. “It feels as clear as a crystal ball and it is one of my favourite programmes.”“I had my birthday whilst I was in the camp and it is one I will never forget. I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately.”

Supermodel – Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson. Credit: ITV

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson can’t wait to get back into the jungle and find out what other celebrities will be joining her in South Africa. Janice said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone.”

Music Legend – Shaun Ryder

Shaun Ryder. Credit: ITV

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder loved taking part in the I’m A Celebrity Australian jungle so much, he wanted to live in the camp for a year.

Shaun admits he didn’t want to leave the show when he took part in 2010 and came runner-up behind fellow contestant, Stacey Solomon.

“I didn’t want to go home the last time I did I’m A Celebrity in 2010”, says Shaun. “I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

