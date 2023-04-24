The Labour leader had no choice but to suspend Diane Abbott from the party after she made racism comments that were "simply wrong", a shadow Cabinet minister has said.

In a letter published in The Observer, Jeremy Corbyn's former shadow home secretary suggested Jewish people do not face racism, but instead experience prejudice in the same way as "redheads".

Ms Abbott had the whip suspended pending further investigation, with a Labour party spokesperson describing her remarks as "deeply offensive and wrong".

The Labour party had 'no choice' but to suspend Diane Abbott, says Labour's chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden

Speaking on Monday, the party's chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said Ms Abbott's letter left Sir Keir Starmer with "no choice" but to suspend her.

Mr McFadden told ITV News: "Let's be clear, we have turned a page on the kind of anti-semitism that coloured the Labour Party during the Jeremy Corbyn era. The turning of that page is genuine, and must be long-lasting."

Following huge backlash, including from a Tory Cabinet minister, Ms Abbott apologised for any "anguish" caused, suggesting "errors arose" in her initial draft to the newspaper.

But Mr McFadden said there's "an old formulation in apologies, where if someone says 'I'm sorry if you felt offended', I'm afraid that's not really what a fulsome apology is".

"The chief whip and party leader will have to consider this as we go forward," added Mr McFadden.

The future of the veteran MP, who was the first black woman elected to Parliament, will now be scrutinised as she sits as an independent alongside her ally and former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn was recently barred from standing for the party in the next general election, after he too had the whip removed in 2020 over his response to a report into Labour antisemitism.

Mr Starmer will hope his quick response to the Ms Abbot's comments will head off a fresh row over antisemitism within the party, with a spokesperson immediately condemning the remarks and the whip being removed shortly after.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP wrote: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. “But they are not all their lives subject to racism. In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. “In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

The Jewish Labour Movement welcomed the move to suspend the whip, saying: "Diane Abbott is one of the most respected people in the Labour Party as an activist who overcame racism and prejudice to become Britain's first black woman MP.

"We should be unified in our struggle against racism, not divided against one another.

"A hierarchy of racism only divides communities and assists the racists. We must not allow this.

"We take seriously our responsibility to unite with friends and partners across the Labour movement to fight racism together."

