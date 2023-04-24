Lamb, chips, and drugs found in car

By Lottie Kilraine, Multimedia Producer

A lamb was found in the back of a car alongside "roughly £10,000 worth of Class A drugs" and a bag of chips, after being pulled over on a motorway.

Police made the surprising discovery after pulling over a vehicle on the M74 northbound in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000, and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000 from the car.

Road Policing Scotland congratulated police dog Billy, a black spaniel, who was "instrumental" in sniffing out the drugs and the lamb, who was found on the back seat next to a bag of chips.

PD Billy was "instrumental" in sniffing out the drugs and the lamb. Credit: @PSOSRoads/Twitter

Two men, aged 52 and 53, and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and charged with drugs offences.

Officers shared a photograph of the lamb, a positive drug test, and a picture of Billy, on social media and wrote: "Oh ewe! Officers stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!).

"The lamb has been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how the lamb ended up in the car.

"PD Billy was instrumental in finding the drugs in this car."

