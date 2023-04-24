Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing judge dies aged 78, agent says

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has died aged 78, his agent has said.

In a statement, Jackie Gill said: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman was best known for his role as head judge on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing programme, which he held between 2004 and 2016. He was replaced as head judge by Shirley Ballas.

At the age of 19 he began dancing, winning various competitions, including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired.

He was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars - the US version of the show - for more than 15 years, until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to "spend more time with my grandchildren and family" back in the UK.

As well as his successful dancing and television career, he was the owner of the Goodman Academy - a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli during the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' in 2012. Credit: PA

Various friends and colleagues of Goodman have paid tribute to his life, including Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, who described his as "a beautiful man".

She tweeted: "Oh this is such an awful shock and so sad. Len was an absolute legend & the definition of a proper gent."

"I'll never forget 'all bounce, bum & bongos'. My love to his family," she added.

BBC director-general Tim Davie hailed Goodman as a "wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions".

He said: "He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood described Len Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” in response to the former Strictly judge’s death. He tweeted: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. “My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. “Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len”.

