More than 50 bodies have been exhumed from mass graves on land owned by a pastor in Kenya, as part of an investigation into a starvation cult.

Police raided the Good News International Church run by pastor Paul Makenzi in Malindi on Friday after a tip-off from members of the public.

They found 15 emaciated people, four of whom later died. The suspected members of the cult told police they were told they would meet Jesus if they starved themselves to death.

Makenzi was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism.

The death toll has been steadily rising since forensic teams began exhuming the shallow graves last Friday and could increase further.

The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing desk it operates.

Khalid Hussein, from human rights organisation, Haki Africa, called for more teams to search the 800-acre plot, warning that more graves could be found.

"The DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) homicide team are doing excellent work, and they should be allowed to continue with that work, but the police, they need support to comb this 800-acre piece of land so that we can rescue more," he said.

"And also maybe unearth more mass graves that could be in any of this area that we are in."

Pastor Makenzi has been arrested twice before, once in 2019 and again in March of this year, in relation to the deaths of children. He has been on hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody.

On both occasions, he was released on bail. The cases are still proceeding through the court system.

