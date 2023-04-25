A British teacher in Sudan was evacuated by the French to nearby Djibouti after receiving no support from the UK government, she told ITV News.

Elizabeth Boughey, who had lived in the African nation for two years, was advised to head to the French Embassy by other British people who had escaped the war-torn country only with the help of the French.

Ms Boughey and her colleagues were met by French soldiers after making their way to the embassy in their own vehicles.

There, they were given food and water and processed before being driven to a military airport

"At about 5pm that night, they put us on four different buses with a military escort and all their soldiers," Ms Boughey said.

The evacuation flight took them to nearby Djibouti where Ms Boughey is waiting for a flight to the UK.

Most French nationals, she said, had been flown out on an earlier flight, and the majority of people on her rescue mission were from overseas.

Some of her British friends are still stranded in Sudan, many without internet.

She has said other UK colleagues are now in Port Sudan, two days drive from the evacuation point to the north of the capital Khartoum.

They made their way there with UN convoys or on transport organised by other countries, including Turkey.

"None of the people I know who are Brits have got out by any British means."

Ms Boughey said the only communication she received from the British government before she left was a message which told her to "stay put".

She urged the UK government to step up their communication with those still stuck.

She said: "They have to get hold of people individually or in their groups so they can let them know what's going on, because how else are they going to do that?

"There's no direct links through my email, or anything, even though I'm on the FCO database."

About 4,000 British nationals were in the country when fighting broke out in Sudan over a week ago between rival generals.

A 72-hour ceasefire began at midnight on Tuesday, allowing a corridor for people to head to safety and for vital supplies to reach those that have nowhere else to go.

