French pension plan strikes could leave Cannes film festival in the dark

The Cannes Film Festival and other major events in France this spring could be plunged into darkness by strikes over controversial pension laws.

The French Energy Union has threatened to cut off electricity at the renowned film festival and events including the French Open as part of continued industrial action after France's Constitutional Council approved President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular legislation to raise the retirement age to 64.

The National Federation of Mines and Energy, a French trade union affiliated to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), said they will take part in "100 days of action and anger".

"Macron promised 100 days to restore peace, we promise him 100 days of actions and anger. In May, do what you please! The Cannes festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end in the dark," the union said in a statement.The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to 27.Julien Lambert from CGT Énergie told French broadcaster BFMTV that the high-profile events will allow the protesters to be "seen and publicised".

The French President has come under fire for his controversial pension reform plan. Credit: AP

General secretary of the CGT Energie Savoie union Fabrice Coudour said the union's goal was not to prevent the events but to have "spaces to speak". Polls have consistently showed a majority of French people are opposed to the pension plans and the manner in which they were pushed through parliament without a vote.

Mr Macron says the changes are needed to keep the retirement system from collapsing.

Millions of protesters have taken to the streets since January, many also angry at Mr Macron himself and his presidency, which they see as threatening France’s worker protections and favouring big business.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.