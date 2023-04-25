Play Brightcove video

Comedian and writer Harry Hill has been inspired by the former Labour prime minister for Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera, Arts Editor Nina Nannar reports

Politics is a serious business but it is surely good for democracy - and for voters' spirits - that every once in a while, a work of satire pokes fun at our elected leaders.

The latest has been written by ITV's own Harry Hill and his long-term collaborator Steve Brown.

According to the PR blurb, it charts how a peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star became a war-mongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades.

Guessed already? Put it this way: Harry is not expecting Sir Tony Blair to come and see himself portrayed on stage anytime soon.