Government website error causes UK emergency alert confusion

A post on the government website has caused widespread confusion after it appeared to notify people of a second emergency alert test taking place today.

In an official post wrongly published online, it said a "service test" would be conducted on Tuesday 25 April, but most mobile phones and tablets would not be getting an alert.

It left people questioning whether or not they might receive another notification, especially considering some mobile phone users didn't get them when a nationwide test of the new system was carried out on Sunday.

But a Cabinet Office spokesperson confirmed to ITV News that it was "a website error" and the information has since been removed from the site to avoid any more confusion.

A screenshot of the post on the government website before it was removed on Tuesday. Credit: UK Government

A tweet was also posted by the department, initially blaming media reports for the rumours.

"This is completely untrue," the post read.

"There are no plans to test system again."

Millions of phones across the UK sounded with a siren on Sunday as the government initiated its first test of the national emergency system, which has been introduced to warn the public if there is a danger to life in their area.

Following the first test, the government said a review would be conducted after a "very small proportion" of mobile users didn't receive the siren.

It was sent out to devices using 4G and 5G networks in the UK.

