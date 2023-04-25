Harry and Meghan attend NBA game after Duchess announces coronation absence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen enjoying a trip to a basketball game in California, during one of their first public appearances since it was announced the Duchess of Sussex would not attend King Charles III's coronation.

Harry and Meghan watched on at the Crypto.com Arena as the LA Lakers secured a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, on Monday.

The duo were shown on camera midway through the NBA game, prompting them both to laugh and smile as spectators watched on.

Harry and Meghan neglected the chance to kiss in front of the live audience, despite being cheered on and encouraged to do so.

Their public appearance together comes after it was announced earlier in April that Harry will attend the King's coronation without his wife.

King Charles will officially be crowned as the Monarch on Saturday May 6, with a coronation concert taking place the following day, at Windsor Castle.

Meghan will instead remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. May 6 is the couple's son, Archie's fourth birthday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement it was "pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May".

In recent months, Harry has made public his troubled relationship with the royal family, through the release of his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare.

Harry also recently appeared in London to give evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice, during a High Court hearing over multiple privacy claims brought against the Daily Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

