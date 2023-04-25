Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and actress Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe has become a father, as he welcomed his first child with long-term girlfriend, American actress Erin Darke.

A representative of the Harry Potter star, 33, confirmed the news.

The couple, who reportedly met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, announced a baby was on the way in March.

The plot followed the early lives of some of the most prominent figures of the Beat Generation of poets and writers, including Jack Kerouac and William S Burroughs.

In the film, Radcliffe played the acclaimed US poet Allen Ginsberg while Darke starred opposite him as Gwendolyn.

Radcliffe and Darke currently divide their time between the UK and US.

Michigan-born Darke is perhaps best known for her role in the 2015 series Good Girl Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint also became a father, in 2020.

The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, welcomed a daughter with his partner Georgia Groome, star of rom-com Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

