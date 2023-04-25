British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that an evacuation would begin on Tuesday after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee fierce fighting.

Flights leaving an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum, will open to British passport-holders, with certain groups being prioritised.

The Foreign Office told citizens not to travel there unless they are contacted, as it warned the situation remains “volatile” and that the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice.

Mr Cleverly has said the UK is contacting British nationals directly with routes for an evacuation out of Sudan.

The foreign secretary tweeted: “The UK Government is coordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. “We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”

Military flights will depart from an airfield outside Khartoum but nationals are asked not to make their way to the airfield unless they are called, a statement released by the foreign office on Tuesday morning reads.

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan Credit: AP

Priority will be given to families with children or elderly relatives, or individuals with medical conditions.

They were told that only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are eligible.

The Foreign Office said other exit routes are being considered, with two British military ships having been prepared for a possible evacuation.

It comes hours after a three-day ceasefire was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night.

The reprieve has raised hopes of rescue efforts in the country after a defence minister earlier warned it was “too dangerous” to send British troops in to lead such a mission.

