Where are hosepipe bans in place across the UK?

Weather experts believe a hosepipe ban is 'almost inevitable' this summer for large parts of the UK after February was recorded as the driest in England in 30 years.

There has already been one enforced across large parts of Devon with South West Water hoping “replenish” depleted water supplies.

The utility firm has said that the ban will impact around 390,000 homes across the region

Scientists at the University of Reading's Meteorology Department say data shows it was also the driest February in Reading for 90 years, with only 3.4mm of rain received since mid-January.

However, March was the wettest on record across England and Wales, and may go some way to stemming the need for countrywide water bans.

So where are there bans in place and what's the situation where you live?

South West Water

Initially introduced in August 2022, a hosepipe ban covering Cornwall and a small section of North Devon has been extended.

Areas affected include Plymouth, Barnstaple, Tavistock and Torquay.

The company said that, while water levels were recovering from last summer, they were under “immense and increasing pressure.”

The new ban, introduced on Tuesday, applies to the Roadford reservoir supply area.

It prevents customers from using hosepipes and sprinklers to water grass, clean their cars or fill pools.

People could face fines of up to £1,000 if they're caught breaking the new rule.

Reservoir levels fell to their lowest recorded level last year and storage at Roadford Lake is currently around 27% lower than it was at the same time in 2022 - the equivalent of nearly 3,800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Cornwall's Colliford reservoir - where water levels are 'recovering' but remain low, South West Water says.

Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly remain officially in drought status, as declared by the Environment Agency.

It is thought that the ban could last until the end of the year.

Anglian Water

Anglian Water has currently ruled out enforcing a hosepipe ban in the East of England.

The firm, which provides over four million people with water, has stated it isn't proposing any restrictions at this time but is making sure "there's enough to go around".

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Like most water providers, Welsh Water enforced a ban on hosepipe use last year off the back of the dryest summer in 46 years.

Initially put in place on August 19, the ban was lifted in October after affecting residents across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Thames Water

There isn't currently a water ban in place for Thames Water customers after a summer suspension was lifted in November.

Although the temporary use ban is no longer in place, the firm has urged customers to continue using less water at home.

Northumbrian Water

Customers of Northumbria Water escaped the need to regulate their hosepipe use after the firm chose not to introduce a ban.

The firm did however offer a few tips to help their customers cut back on water usage.

These include making sure you don't fill your paddling pool all the way to the top and reusing the water to water the garden.

Severn Trent Water

Severn Trent also chose not to implement a hosepipe ban last year but did urge customers to exercise caution around water use.

And while there still isn't an imposed ban across the region, bosses at the firm have reminded its customers that it takes 12 hours to get water from the reservoir to the tap and asked people to reduce their water usage to help them meet demand.

South East Water

Currently, there is no enforced ban on water use for South East Water customers after the firm lifted its ban on hosepipe use in November.

The ban, which impacted around 1.4 million people, came to a halt after the first week of November saw 107% of the total long-term average monthly rainfall, and by 20 November, there had been close to two months of rainfall in just three weeks.

This has resulted in the reservoirs starting to refill and the very dry soil responding by retaining the moisture and allowing water to again start seeping down to recharge the aquifers that hold groundwater.

Southern Water

Southern Water lifted its hosepipe ban on November 4.

They were the first company to introduce the ban last summer, and the restrictions affected customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Yorkshire Water

Over the summer the utility provider introduced its first ban in 27 years, affecting some five million customers.

They lifted the ban on December 6.

United Utilities

The North West provider hasn't currently got a ban in place, nor did they introduce one in the summer.

The firm has however continued to ask customers to conserve water where possible.

Wessex Water

Wessex Water isn't currently implementing a ban on hosepipe use. But they have asked customers to "reel in that hosepipe and use a watering can to save water this summer".

