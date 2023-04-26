Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after his criticism of the Covid-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed.

The MP for North West Leicestershire had the whip removed in January after it was ruled he "crossed a line" when saying the vaccine rollout was the "biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust".

He has now been removed as an ordinary member of the party.

In a short statement, CCHQ said: "Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on 12th April following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal."

