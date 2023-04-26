The controversial Illegal Migration Bill is to be debated for the final time in the Commons today, with one proposed amendment giving the Government powers to ignore the European Court of Human Rights.

If passed, the Bill would allow the government to deport illegal migrants, either to their home country or another location deemed safe by the government, like Rwanda.

The prime minister faced pressure by MPs on the right of his party to toughen up the proposed legislation, with ministers caving to Tory rebels and agreeing to table an amendment that would allow European judges to be ignored in certain situations.

It would mean so-called Rule 39 orders, which allow ECHR judges to stop some removals, could be over-ruled by the government.

The Bill has been marred by controversy ever since it was announced in March.

The UN's refugee agency, the UNCHR, says the Bill is in breach of the Refugee Convention, while the Refugee Council claims the plans "shatter the UK's long-standing commitment under the UN convention to give people a fair hearing regardless of the path they have taken to reach our shores".

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Marcial Boo, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said he was "concerned" the Bill is in breach of international obligations.

He advised MPs in the Commons to "bear in mind our international human rights obligations" when debating the legislation on Wednesday.

Other Tory MPs want greater protections for minors and victims of human trafficking, including former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Small boats being taken away from the Port of Dover Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Some of the proposed amendments include giving the government more powers to deport unaccompanied children in certain circumstances, while some MPs are calling for greater protections for people who arrive illegally and claim to be victims of slavery or trafficking.

There are also proposals to introduce a tougher age assessment on small boats arrivals, with the government concerned that some adults could pretend to be children in order to avoid a swift removal.

The government also wants to try and push through a change to the definition of 'serious and irreversible harm', something that could prevent a migrant's removal.

A new clause, introduced on Wednesday, will "make it clear that the serious and irreversible harm must be imminent and foreseeable", writes Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

