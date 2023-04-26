Government meets 2019 pledge for 20,000 new police officers, new figures show

The government has met a manifesto pledge to hire 20,000 new police officers in England and Wales, but critics argue this is only filling a shortfall created by the Conservatives.

A total of 20,951 new officers have been recruited in the past three years, meeting a 2019 commitment, according to provisional Home Office figures released on Wednesday.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, told ITV News there is now an "historic" number of police officers in forces across England and Wales.

But critics of the Conservative government claim that this merely fills a shortfall created by the party, with several cuts to police numbers in the years since 2010.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper this morning tweeted: "[The Conservatives] cut 20,000 police officers. Now they're just trying to patch up their own cuts."

More to follow.