The King and Queen Consort have unveiled the stage for next month’s Eurovision Song Contest Final in Liverpool.

King Charles and Camilla pushed the button to light up the set at the M&S Bank Arena from where the show will be broadcast to an estimated 160 million people.

The UK, which finished second last year, is hosting the event on behalf of the winners, Ukraine, who are unable to stage Eurovision because of the ongoing Russian invasion.

The King and Queen also met Mae Muller who will perform the UK entry this year. Credit: PA

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla watched as the stage lit up for the first time in public after pressing the start button.

The eyes of Europe – and many in the rest of the world – will be on the UK for the second weekend in a row after the King’s historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey just a week beforehand.

Martin Green, who is organising the Eurovision Finals, said it would be a momentous seven days for the country.

“It will be the most extraordinary seven days we have had for a long time”, he said.

Britain hasn’t hosted a Eurovision Final for 25 years and it hasn’t had a Coronation ceremony for 70 years.

The King and Queen also met Mae Muller who will perform the UK entry this year, “I Wrote a Song” and the King said to her: “We will be watching you with great interest. Egging you on.”

Mae Muller replied: “Thank you. No pressure!” and then said to the Queen Consort that she didn’t want to finish bottom like some UK entries in recent years.

The King also chatted to the show’s UK hosts Rylan Clark, Hannah Waddingham and Scott Mills. Credit: PA

“No ‘nul points’!” Mae joked and Queen Camilla replied: “No! No ‘nul points’.”

On the new stage – lit up in blue and yellow and pink – the King and Queen chatted to the show’s UK hosts Rylan Clark, Hannah Waddingham and Scott Mills.

And they spoke to the Ukranian host, Julia Sanina, who is the singer for the rock band The Hardkiss.

Ms Sanina plans to champion her home country on the global stage and will be dressed in designs from Ukraine.

The theme of the show is “United By Music”.

The King and Queen wanted to show their support for the event – even as they prepare for their own moment under a global spotlight in ten days’ time.

