Midwives vote to accept latest government pay offer

Midwives have voted to accept an improved pay offer from the government.

A ballot for members from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) to vote on the offer closed on Tuesday, with a majority deciding to accept the latest increase on pay.

In a turnout of 48% of eligible members working in the NHS in England, 57% voted to accept the deal, with 43% rejecting it.

Alice Sorby, director of employment relations at the RCM, said: "The offer was not perfect, and it was not everything we asked for or that midwives and maternity support workers deserve.

"However, it was a step forward from the government's entrenched position on 2022/23 pay and improved on its directions to the Pay Review Body for 2023/24."

The decision from midwives comes as a number of other health sector workers have taken strike action in recent months.

Junior doctors, nurses and ambulance workers have all joined picket lines in their tens of thousands, in separate disputes with the government over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

NHS leaders fear hospitals will not be able to guarantee safe care for their patients in emergency and life-critical situations, unless exemptions are brought in by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to allow nurses to work on wards during the upcoming strikes.

RCN members - working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate - are preparing to take industrial action, from 8pm or the start of the night shift on Sunday April 30 until 8pm or the start of the night shift on Tuesday May 2.

However, the government has said it will take legal action over the walkout, after NHS employers wrote to Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay, asking him to check the legality of the action. The strike mandate for members of the union runs out in early May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...