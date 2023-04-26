Notes by Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton to made available online

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Layla Hayes reports on a project 10 years in the making

Almost 400 years of scientific history are set to be made public as the notes of giants like Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin are to be put online by the Royal Society.

Some 250,000 notes and scraps of writings are set to be made public, among them a record by Benjamin Franklin about his attempts at flying a kite.

Other notable writings include letters from Galileo Galilei and an illustration of what William Herschel thought the galaxy looked like in 1785.

An illustration of what William Herschel thought the galaxy looked like in 1785. Credit: ITV News

Head Librarian at the Royal Society Keith Moore told ITV News: "This project will be a real benefit to historians of science and other disciplines across the world."

The project has taken over a decade to digitise and will be available for free.

