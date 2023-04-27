Manhunt underway after teacher found dead in Glasgow

Police are searching for a man at a country park in Glasgow after a teacher was found dead just a few miles away.

Marelle Sturrock was found dead at a property in Jura Street on Tuesday morning.

Officers investigating the incident have said the 35-year-old's death is being treated as "suspicious" and are searching for a man in the area of Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

Sturrock was pregnant at the time of her death, it has been reported.

Searches for the missing man are being treated as linked to the death of Marelle Sturrock and searches remain ongoing in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers.”

Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow. Parents were told of her death on Wednesday.

