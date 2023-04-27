Number of deaths linked to Kenyan starvation cult rises to more than 100

The number of deaths linked to a starvation cult in Kenya has risen to more than 100 as another local pastor was arrested as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, Pastor Ezekiel Odero was being "processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said, after reports of "mass killing".

His arrest comes after an investigation was launched after police found mass graves at a ranch of a pastor at a neighbouring church.

Police began exhuming bodies on land owned by Pastor Paul Mackenzie earlier this week after a tipoff.

Officers also found 15 emaciated people, including four who later died.

Investigators have unearthed the bodies of 95 members of his self-proclaimed Good News International Church from shallow graves in the forest.

The followers said they were starving on the pastor's instructions in order to meet Jesus.

The death toll has now reached 103 in an investigation into religious cults from the same region.

Odero’s megachurch, the New Life Prayer Centre Church, is being investigated for allegedly directing his followers to fast until death.

Odero will be questioned overnight and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Odero is a popular figure in Kenya. His television channel is watched by many Kenyans, while his YouTube channel boasts more than 400,000 subscribers and more than 70 million views.

People travel from across the country to visit his church.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.