Police rescue driver, 84, from burning car after flat tyre sparks fire

Police had to rescue an 84-year-old from a minivan after a flat tyre caused a fire

Officers in the US have rescued an 84-year-old man from a burning minivan.

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin spotted a trail of sparks coming from the vehicle's flat tyre, before attempting to stop the driver.

After the driver failed to stop for police, the vehicle erupted in flames and became engulfed with fire.

Those in attendance managed to pull the driver to safety, without anyone suffering any major injuries.

Speaking to Fox News, Lieutenant Joseph Nosalik said: "The officer was in the right place at the right time and was able to find that car.

"The man thought he could make it home on his flat tyre.

"Just an ill-advised decision to try to make it."

"Those sparks ignited something," said Lt. Nosalik. "Likely, there was a pinhole in the gas tank, and it was just enough gas to ignite."

"There’s always a danger of that gas tank exploding," said Lt. Nosalik. "It didn’t (Tuesday) night, but it could have. They were very lucky."

It is understood that the man was not charged by police, but officers were checking with authorities to see if he should be allowed to drive.

