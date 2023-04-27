By James Gray, ITV News Multimedia Producer

British holidaymakers heading to Spain this summer can expect to face a repeat enforcement of strict tourism laws aimed at deterring anti-social behaviour across a number of popular hotspots.

Authorities introduced a raft of tighter rules last year, following a period of cultural disrespect by a minority of travelling Britons.

Visitors, from across the globe, must now abide by regulations for dress codes and alcohol consumption in some cities and towns.

For 2023, these measures have been tightened even further on the island of Mallorca - part of the Balearic Islands and a favourite destination for British tourists.

So, what are some of the rules you need to be aware of if you have a holiday to Spain booked this summer? ITV News explains.

Alcohol consumption

Last year, tourists were told that alcohol consumption in all-inclusive hotels in parts of the Balearic Islands was to become capped.

Under the rules - which apply to Magaluf, Playa de Palma, Mallorca, and San Antonio, Ibiza - guests can only drink alcohol during mealtimes.

There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these will only be provided during lunch and dinner.

Meanwhile, in designated areas of the resorts, there are prohibitions on happy hours, open bars, the sale of alcohol from vending machines, self-service alcohol dispensers and the organising of pub-crawls and party boat trips.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

The law prohibits "off-licence" sales between 9.30pm and 8am.

Hotels and other establishments are also obliged to evict clients found to be behaving dangerously on balconies, with fines for both the client and the establishment, according to travel advice issued by the UK government.

Palma's police force has said the rules will come into action for 2023 from Monday, May 1 and last until Sunday, October 15.

Authorities in Mallorca, as part of an additional measure for this year, have launched a campaign to combat excessive tourism in the region.

Businesses will be reminded of their responsibilities to adhere to the regulations and that failure to do so could result in a fine of up to €600,000 (£532,000) for the most severe breaches.

Strict rules on alcohol consumption are now in place across parts of the Balearic Islands. Credit: ITV News

Parties

Measures have now been introduced to prevent serious accidents from occurring from people attending irregular commercially promoted parties in villas and private homes on Ibiza and Mallorca.

Licensed clubs and bars are required to meet safety and security standards, including emergency exits and capacity limits, and to have trained, licensed security staff.

Irregular commercial parties may not meet these standards and, as such, heavy fines can be imposed by local authorities to anyone attending them, official travel advice states.

Dress codes

Visitors to Mallorca will also need to be aware of certain clothing items which 11 restaurants - mostly located in the Playa de Palma strip - have banned due to their association with so-called "drunken tourism".

Anyone who arrives wearing a costume, football jersey or is shirtless will be barred from entering, according to Juan Miguel Ferrer, the chief executive of Palma Beach.

Other items which are blacklisted include swimwear, trunks and novelty accessories bought from roadside vendors.

Mr Ferrer said: "You're not going to come here in beach clothes or come straight from drinking in the streets."

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, people who walk bare-chested along the street can be fined up to £250.

Some local councils will also impose fines if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or the adjacent streets.

Tourists could be fined in some holiday hotspots for wearing swimwear along seafront promenades. Credit: AP

Beaches

Vigo, in the Galicia region of north-west Spain updated its beach regulations last summer as part of a drive to clean up local hotspots, often popular with tourists.

The region's council has, for example, made any use of outdoor space for lavatory purposes an offence, which carries a maximum fine of £650.

"Physiological evacuations in the sea or on the beach" will constitute a breach of health and hygiene laws, according to the regulations.

Fines for using soap in water on the beach, grills or gas cylinders, or discarding litter of any kind in the sand are also among Vigo's beach bylaws.

Elsewhere, Javea, Alicante, has banned smoking on all of its beaches to improve environmental protection on the coast - just as Barcelona city council did last year.

At all Spanish beach showers, it is illegal to wash with soap and shampoo, and you can be fined up to £620 if caught doing so.

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era