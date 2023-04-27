US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to a statement from his family.

He was best known for showcasing dysfunctional families on The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

Springer had stepped down from The Jerry Springer Podcast, after eight years, in December.

Family spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.

Jerry Springer, the host of Miss World, with some of the entrants. Credit: PA

Before Springer’s broadcasting career, which included stints as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, and a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy.

Springer became a TV namesake for featuring stories with dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons.

At its peak, The Jerry Springer Show was a ratings powerhouse and regularly included brawls, obscenities, and blurred images of nudity.

Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favourite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness.

Piers Morgan (left) and Jerry Springer pose as they arrive at NBC's Fall Premiere Party in 2008. Credit: AP

Some of the show's last episodes had such titles as “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister,” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist.”

Springer called it “escapist entertainment,” while others saw the show as contributing to a dumbing-down decline in American social values.

He reportedly often had told people, tongue in cheek, that his wish for them was “may you never be on my show.”

Gerald Norman Springer was born on February 13, 1944 in a London underground railway station being used as a bomb shelter.

His parents, Richard and Margot, were German Jews who fled to England during the Holocaust.

They arrived in the United States when their son was five and settled in the Queens borough of New York City.

This was where Springer got his first Yankees baseball gear and became a lifelong fan of the games.

