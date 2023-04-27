What is being done to support people in Sudan and how can you help?

By Multimedia Producer Rachel Dixon

More than 400 people have died and 3,700 have been injured since fighting broke out in Sudan almost two weeks ago.

The conflict, between the armed forces and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has forced tens of thousands of civilians to evacuate to neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia.

Others are leaving by boat from the city of Port Sudan on the eastern Red Sea coast, while nationals of other countries, including Britain, are being airlifted out of the conflict zone.

The fighting in the capital of Khartoum has led to many civilians struggling to get food and water, while electricity has been cut off across much of the capital and other cities.

A 72-hour ceasefire was put in place on Monday, but after it ends tonight at midnight local time (11pm BST) Sudan could face a humanitarian catastrophe, UK Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell has warned.

As charities launch emergency appeals and the UK government evacuates British nationals from the war-torn country, here's what is being done for people stuck in the crossfire and how you can help.

British people being evacuated from Sudan by the military. Credit: MOD

What is being done to help people in Sudan?

Evacuation of British nationals - The British evacuation mission from the African country has seen 536 people taken to safety on six flights so far, according to the latest official figures.

However, it is unclear whether the flights will be able to continue after the 72-hour ceasefire ends on Thursday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible for evacuation.

Downing Street said there were no current plans to create a specific resettlement scheme for anyone fleeing Sudan.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said there were no plans, but that it was “something we keep under review”.

He also said the UK would “obviously support any extensions to the ceasefire. It’s something we are actively lobbying for”.

The Red Cross has 12 emergency response volunteers at Stansted Airport to help people who have been evacuated from Sudan as soon as they arrive in the UK.

It was reported many of the people clutched Red Cross bags containing supplies as they walked through the airport.

The first evacuees arrived in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Charities working in Sudan which you can donate to:

The Sudanese Red Crescent - In the capital city Khartoum, the Sudanese Red Crescent is leading the humanitarian and relief response.

There are 14 staff and 254 trained volunteers currently deployed to assist in search and rescue operations, evacuations, and supporting hospitals across seven areas considered to be high risk.

On April 21, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) branch in North Khartoum was broken into, and looters stole vehicles and relief item clearly marked with the SRCS logo, IFRC and other Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies' logos.

To help this Sudanese charity donate here.

Smoke is seen over Khartoum, Sudan, as violence breaks out. Credit: AP

Save the Children - The charity was already focusing on helping children in Sudan, where almost 40% are suffering from malnutrition.

Since the outbreak of war an emergency alert has been put out by Save The Children since to provide blankets, food and shelter. You can donate here.

Unicef - As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, UNICEF is asking for donations to help support its work in Sudan as it works to give children access to water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services. You can donate here.

Islamic Relief - The Muslim charity based in the UK is focusing its efforts on hospitals in Sudan.

Islamic Relief’s Country Director in Sudan Elsadig Elnour said: "Most hospitals in Khartoum are no longer functioning and several hospitals have been bombed and shot at. Others have run out of fuel and cannot function.

"Those still open are crowded with injured people and running out of medicine and supplies. They don’t even have enough bandages"Reports of overflowing sewage and water supplies contaminated by decomposing corpses have sparked concerns about unmanageable disease outbreaks, the charity says.You can donate to their emergency Sudan appeal.

People walk by a house hit during fighting in Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: PA

Help and advice for people in Sudan or if you're worried about people in Sudan

If you are in Sudan you can contact the FCDO 24/7 helpline at +44 1908 516 666

Select option 2 for consular services for British nationals.

If you’re in the UK and worried about a British person in Sudan you can call 020 7008 5000.

FCDO advises against travel to Sudan for security reasons. More information can be found on the government website .

If you have not registered your presence in Sudan, you can register here .

You should also check the travel advice for Sudan for the latest guidance.

