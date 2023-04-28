Play Brightcove video

To play seven games in 10 days is one thing, to win most of them is another - ITV News Correspondent Callum Watkinson reports on Sandhurst Town FC's extraordinary run

After one of the wettest winters in football history caused havoc for small team fixtures - but none were plagued as much as Sandhurst Town FC.

Months of soaked fields and cancelled games forced the Berkshire team to play seven matches in 10 days.

Amazingly, they won five, drew one, lost one and managed to secure promotion from Combined Counties League Division One .

Team member Haydon Vaughn told ITV News he "plays every game as it comes."

Manager Jordan Ive said he knew his team was up for the job. Credit: ITV News

He added: "It's what you want to do, you want to play as much football as possible when you're young because it's what you enjoy doing."

Jose Sani, another member of the squad, said it was "really difficult" because being on the pitch for the full duration of every game was exhausting.

Manager Jordan Ive told ITV News: "I was very positive in the fact that I knew that these guys could recover quicker and with winning games I knew they would have the motivation and the drive to get up and do it again the next day."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know