BBC chairman Richard Sharp announces his resignation from the role

Richard Sharp has resigned from his role as BBC chairman, after an investigation found he breached the governance code for public appointments.

An independent report, carried out by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC, scrutinised the appointment of Mr Sharp to the influential role, after he helped facilitate a loan guarantee for the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr Sharp, a former Conservative Party donor, said on Friday morning that he felt the matter had become a "distraction" from the corporation's "good work".

He confirmed he will stand down from the role at the end of June, however maintaining that any breach of the rules were "inadvertent and not material".

"Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC. I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the corporation's good work, were I to remain in post until the end of my term," Mr Sharp said.

"I have, therefore, this morning, resigned as the BBC chair to the Secretary of State and to the board."

The investigation came after Mr Sharp denied facilitating the £800,000 loan for Mr Johnson before the then-PM approved his appointment as head of the broadcaster in 2021.

When questioned by MPs in February, Mr Sharp was told he made "significant errors of judgement" when he acted as a go-between for Mr Johnson's loan.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare to MPs his role in the exchange, insisting he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.

Mr Sharp has insisted he did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then-prime minister with his financial troubles, to the Cabinet Office.

