British nationals have been urged to rush to a Sudan airbase to be evacuated as a ceasefire between rivals in the intensifying conflict has been extended.

However, not everyone is eligible to be rescued by the United Kingdom's forces.

By Friday morning, it is expected 1,000 people will have been airlifted to safety on flights arriving at Stansted, Manchester, and Glasgow airports.

The British evacuation mission was nearly brought to an end on Thursday night, when a 72-hour ceasefire, brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, was set to finish at midnight local time (11pm BST).

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said it would be “impossible” to continue the rescue effort, out of the Wadi Saeedna military airbase, if fighting went ahead.

But a three day extension of the truce meant flights, which were scheduled to continue regardless of the potentially intensifying clashes, were able to run without the added pressure.

British and other military personnel and civilians at Wadi Seidna military airport, north of Khartoum. Credit: AP

The renewed ceasefire is due to end at midnight Sudan time (11pm BST) on 30 April, at which point violence could escalate.

Flights may stop at very short notice, and the UK cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart, according to the government's website.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK calls for its full implementation by the generals.“

"British evacuation flights are ongoing.

“I urge all British nationals wishing to leave to proceed to the airport as quickly as possible to ensure their safety.

”Britain had been urging the rival generals to extend the ceasefire, which should help stave off a feared humanitarian crisis in Africa’s third largest country."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Credit: James Manning/PA

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered under the evacuation plans but the true number of citizens there could be far higher

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated over eight RAF airlifts.

However, not all people who live in Britain are being evacuated from Sudan by the UK government, including some of the 74 NHS doctors who are stuck in the war-torn country.

Most people who have a UK residency visa - meaning they have permission to live and work in the country but are not citizens - will not be flown out of Sudan as part of the RAF airlift.

The UK visa holders would have to find their own way out of Sudan "via other exit points" without government help, an official said.

Violinist Othmano, right, hugs his daughter before boarding an RAF flight taking them to Cyprus. Credit: AP

A UK government spokesperson said: “Those who have UK visas but are not the dependent of a British passport holder can still come to the UK via other exit points, such as through crossing the border with Egypt.

“We continue to keep this under close review and recognise that there will be many people facing very challenging circumstances and decisions.”

Downing Street's evacuation mission has also been criticised for not including the family of British passport holders in those eligible to be transported to the UK.

Only British nationals' spouses and children aged under 18, will be evacuated by the RAF mission.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is an element of discretion for people on the ground as you might expect, given the circumstances and the challenging situation people will be facing.

“We recognise these are very challenging circumstances and, as we have done on previous occasions, we obviously empower people on the ground to make decisions."

Help and advice

If you are in Sudan you can contact the FCDO 24/7 helpline at +44 1908 516 666

Select option 2 for consular services for British nationals.

If you’re in the UK and worried about a British person in Sudan you can call 020 7008 5000.

FCDO advises against travel to Sudan for security reasons. More information can be found on the government website .

If you have not registered your presence in Sudan, you can register here .

You should also check the travel advice for Sudan for the latest guidance.

Earlier on Thursday, Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell warned that an end to the now-extended ceasefire could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.

“It is essential that a ceasefire is maintained and that a political process is secured,” he told the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House.

“If not, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.