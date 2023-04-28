'If in doubt, sit them out': First grassroots sports concussion guide issued

Grassroots sports athletes who suffer suspected concussions shouldn't return to competitive action any earlier than 21 days after the injury, according to new government guidance.

The guidelines underline the key principle of ‘If In Doubt, Sit Them Out’ – that any athlete suspected of suffering a concussion must be immediately removed from the field of play.

Unless a healthcare professional subsequently rules out a concussion, an athlete who is withdrawn under the guidelines with a suspected concussion should follow a graduated programme to manage their return to education or work, and to training in sport and returning competitively.

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Kai Havertz battling for a header. Credit: PA

The guidelines say individuals should not return to sport-specific training involving head impacts or where there may be a risk of head injury for 14 days past the point where they stop experiencing symptoms at rest from their recent concussion.

Return to competitive action should not occur until day 21 since the injury occurred at the earliest, with the day of the injury being day zero.

Even then, a return to competition should only occur if no symptoms at rest have been experienced from the recent concussion in the preceding 14 days and the athlete is symptom-free during pre-competition training.

The guidelines are the result of extensive consultation by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), including virtual summits with campaigners and former athletes.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “Sport keeps us healthy and active but it is not without risk and major injuries to the head can and do happen.

“Research has shown the importance of fast and effective tailored treatment and we are issuing expert guidance to help people spot and treat head injuries.

“Whether used in a local leisure centre during a swimming lesson or on a village green during a cricket match, the guidance will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

