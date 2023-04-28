James Corden joined by Harry Styles for final The Late Late Show

A star-studded cast helped James Corden “go out with a bang” during his final episode of The Late Late Show.

The US comedy-skit show and an hour-long prime-time special beforehand drew guest appearances from some of the world's biggest stars, including Adele and Harry Styles.

After seven-and-a-half years in the hosting seat, Corden announced his departure last April, saying it was a “good time to move on and see what else might be out there”.

From a duet with Tom Cruise, to talk-show host fever dreams, Adele's 'not brilliant' driving, and, of course, a hint at a One Direction reunion, here are the best bits of The Late Late Show.

Some 'helpful' advice from Harry Style and Will Ferrell

Corden began his final episode of The Late Late Show in the stairwell of the CBS building after being seemingly unable to open a door to the stage.

Actor Will Ferrell appeared, telling him “it’s a really well-built door”.

“Terrible timing with this door thing, eh? Because it’s your last show,” Styles also added, unhelpfully.

A panicked Corden was eventually granted access to the studio after discovering the code was … 1111.

The Final Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts

Ferrell and Styles played a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts – where stars have to answer probing questions or eat disgusting food including bull penis, and bug trifle.

Ferrell, a big fan of the game, answered his questions but opted to eat a bug trifle anyway.

But the biggest bombshell came from Styles, who revealed he would "never say never" to a One Direction reunion.

Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts has previously seen viral moments produced from the likes of Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

Adele's Carpool Karaoke

Global superstar Adele returned for the final-ever Carpool Karaoke.

She arrived at Corden’s house and woke him up by crashing cymbals over his head before offering to drive him to work – despite admitting she is "actually not a brilliant driver".

During the trip, the long-term friends sang several of Adele’s hits and a musical number, while they reminisced about Corden's tenure on The Late Late Show.

They later became emotional while singing a rendition of Adele’s 'I Drink Wine' – with the singer explaining the lyrics to the song had partly been inspired by a conversation they had once had.

Corden said he had been “floored” after first hearing the song, which had been “everything I had been feeling that day”.

Playing the track, Adele told him “every time I listen to this I think of you” as Corden became visibly emotional

A duet with Tom Cruise

Corden sought to seek revenge on years of “life-threatening scenarios” inflicted on him by Tom Cruise by challenging him to take part in a live performance of the Lion King – delivering the “mission” while the Hollywood Star was mid-skydive.

The pair later appeared onstage as Timon and Pumbaa to shrieks of delight from the unexpecting audience, though later tensions appeared to rise.

“You’re a big movie star, you’re gonna have more projects to promote and when that happens, you’re just going to find yourself another late-night host,” Corden said.

Cruise retorted: “I’m not the one turning my back on everything that we have, everything that we’ve created. This is your last show. You did this to us!”

After a heartfelt rendition of Can You Feel The Love Tonight, punctuated by clips of Cruise’s appearances on the show, the pair made up on a helipad.

Talk show hosts make cameos

Another sketch saw the viewers enter the mind of Corden.

US talk show hosts Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and even David Letterman all appeared in Corden's house to reveal the “secrets” of the business.

They hoped to persuade him not to leave the show and before getting distracted by Corden’s retirement plans and a row over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.

“When I first moved here to America to take over the show all I could hear was talk of the late night wars. Then I came to realise we’re not at war – we’re a family,” Corden said, before attempting to break into a musical number.

“You’re embarrassing your country,” Kimmel told him before burning Corden’s Met Gala invitation.

Corden awoke sweating from the 'dream', before later finding himself onstage revealing himself as a contestant on The Masked Singer, alongside Trevor Noah.

A message from POTUS

Corden received a surprise video message from US President Joe Biden, who had once featured in a sketch on The Late Late Show where Corden became a White House assistant, at the beginning of the final episode.

Biden told him he was “surprised you lasted eight years in any job” after his poor performance as his PA.

“I’m going to miss you buddy,” Biden said, before thanking Corden for “never making me sing in a car”.

The Final number

In the closing moments of the show, Corden was seated behind the piano, to give an emotional farewell through his preferred medium – a song.

The performance summed up his time as host, at the end of which he became audibly emotional.

Corden left the studio to a standing ovation from his audience, which included members of his family including his parents and sisters.

