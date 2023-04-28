Play Brightcove video

Charles and Camilla see the screen for themselves

The King has chosen to be anointed out of the eye of the public during the coronation behind a specially designed screen.

The anointment by the Archbishop of Canterbury during the coronation is considered the most sacred part of the ceremony and has been a deeply personal moment for previous monarchs.

Queen Elizabeth used just a canopy during her 1953 coronation but Charles has opted for more seclusion behind a central decorated screen, with further screens on either end that will enclose the King on three sides.

Painter Aidan Hart created the design and was asked by the King to take inspiration from the Golden Jubilee stained glass window at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, which depicts the “family of nations” as a thriving tree.

Queen Elizabeth II under the canopy during her coronation. Credit: Getty

Project co-ordinator Nick Gutfreund described organising the Royal School of Needlework, livery companies and fabric firms – including one using machines to embroider parts of the design – as a “privilege and absolute pleasure”.

Before the crowning and out of sight behind the tree-sided screen, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will anoint Charles making the sign of the cross on his hand, breast and head with holy oil – regarded as a deeply spiritual moment for a monarch.

Speaking about the Queen’s anointing during her coronation, Mr Gutfreund said: “Previously it was just a canopy over the top, so it was figurative privacy rather than actual privacy.

“Whereas the King this time wanted actual privacy and wanted to take the opportunity to communicate with people rather than it just being something that’s just decorative, it’s actually communicating a message.”

Detail of some of the Commonwealth countries' names stitched onto the anointing screen. Credit: PA

The main panel of the screen, which will face the congregation, features a tree with the names of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states embroidered onto individual leaves, while the two side screens feature an embroidered cross.

All screens are 2.6 metres high and 2.2 metres wide.

A dove is in the topmost branches and on either side of the tree is a trumpet-blowing angel representing heaven and earth brought together, and at the root is the cypher of the King who serves the Commonwealth and its people.

Birds are seen in the branches and roses are dotted among the leaves denoting growth and in the sky is a stylised sun which gives life to planet Earth.

Embroidered at the bottom is the quotation “All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well” from the medieval mystic Julian of Norwich, the author of the earliest surviving book in the English language written by a woman.

Mr Hart, who lived as a hermit in Shropshire for six years before marrying, specialises in painting and sculpting sacred icons and drew on the stained glass window that marked the 50th year of the late Queen’s reign.

An eagle on top of the anointing screen. Credit: PA

He said: “The inspiration of the Chapel Royal stained-glass window was personally requested by His Majesty the King.

“Each and every element of the design has been specifically chosen to symbolise aspects of this historic coronation and the Commonwealth, from the birds that symbolise the joy and interaction among members of a community living in harmony to the rejoicing angels and the dove that represents the Holy Spirit.”

Some of the 150 people involved in creating the screen, gifted by the City of London Corporation and participating Livery Companies, attended a short service of dedication at the Chapel Royal when the screen was blessed on Monday.

The military will play a part, and the screen will be carried by six servicemen from regiments of the Household Division holding the Freedom of the City of London – a Trooper from the Life Guards and a Guardsmen from each of the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards.

Listen to the latest Royal news and all you need to know about the coronation on our podcast, The Royal Rota...