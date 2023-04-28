NHS workers in Unite union reject government pay offer

NHS workers from the Unite union have voted to reject the latest government pay offer, signaling the possibility of a fresh wave of health strikes.

The union, which comprises mainly of ambulance workers and some other junior health staff, have followed the Royal College of Nursing's rejection of a 5% pay rise.

The NHS Staff Council is set to discuss the outcomes of the various union ballots next week and report back to the government.

It's likely that if the GMB Union accept the offer, the government will have enough union votes to get a majority on the council when it meets on Tuesday.

This could result in the money being paid to all union workers.

Unite's rejection comes after Members of the Society of Radiographers in England also turned down the offer, which comprises of a one-off payment for 2022/23 and a 5% pay rise for 2023/24.

Unison, the largest NHS union, earlier this month accepted the government's offer, which was put on the table by ministers in the hope of ending a long-running dispute over pay.

Earlier this week, the government pursued legal action against the Royal College of Nursing, claiming its upcoming strike was unlawful.

The government won in the High Court, with a judge ruling that the end date of this weekend's walkout goes beyond the RCN's current mandate for strike action.

The union's general secretary, Pat Cullen, confirmed the walkout will be cut short, telling broadcasters it was the "darkest day" of the dispute so far.

