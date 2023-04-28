The Stone of Destiny: From a 1950 Christmas Day heist to the coronation

The Stone of Destiny will be part of the King's coronation, more than 70 years after it was stolen in a daring heist.

Despite its plain and battered look, the 125kg slab of pinkish sandstone carries an enormous amount of symbolism and history.

As the 'Stone of Scone' - as it is also called - makes its way down from Scotland to England, it's the first time it has crossed the border since it was officially returned to Scotland after 700 years by ex-prime minister John Major in 1996.

But what is the Stone of Destiny, how and why was it stolen and why is it part of the coronation?

A symbol of Scottish nationhood

The Stone of Destiny is also known as the Stone of Scone.

Measuring just 67cm in length, 24cm in width, and almost 27cm in height, it has played an outsized role in centuries of royal tradition.

It has become the symbol of Scottish nationhood but for 700 years, with the exception of just a few short months, it remained hundreds of miles away in London.

During the Wars of Independence in 1926 it was looted and taken to English capital by King Edward I of England in 1296 and used for coronations.

The daring Westminster Abbey heist

In 1950, four Scottish nationalists drew up a plot to take back what they thought was rightfully theirs.

Ian Hamilton, Gavin Vernon, Kay Matheson, and Alan Stuart drove from Glasgow, where they went to university, to London on Christmas Day, intent on making a point about Scottish nationalism.

It's said they came through a side-door and prized the stone from underneath the coronation chair.

Unprepared for its hefty weight, the group dropped it during the heist and it split in two.

When it was discovered the stone was missing it caused an international sensation. The border between Scotland and England was closed for the first time in 400 years.

Amid a huge manhunt that led to the closure of the England-Scotland border, the two parts were spirited back north.

Police tracked the gang down when they discovered that one of the group had taken out books about the stone and Westminster Abbey from Glasgow Mitchell Library.

The stone was finally found safe in April 1951, it was 400 miles away on the altar at Arbroath Abbey, draped in a Scottish flag.

On April 11, 1951 it was taken back to London and returned to Westminster Abbey, placed back in the Coronation Chair. But its trip to Scotland left the sacred stone damaged, and it had to be repaired.

A letter, written by the so-called "Guardians", was sent with a photograph of what was claimed to be the stone.

A letter sent by 'the Guardians'. Credit: PA

It also claimed the stone eventually recovered in 1951 was not the original.

Professor Ewen Cameron, Sir William Fraser professor of Scottish history at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The students were not prosecuted to avoid giving publicity to the Scottish nationalist movement.

“The stone was returned to Westminster Abbey – its ‘traditional place’, according to the prime minister, [Winston] Churchill in 1952 – in time for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, and much to her delight.

“The stone had been an obscure item for most of the period that it was in London. Scottish nationalists saw that as a slight on Scotland and sought to bring it to public attention.

“The events of 1950 also established that the stone was the property of the monarch.”

It would remain in Westminster for the next 46 years until 1996 when, towards the end of John Major’s time in Number 10, he said it would be returned. On July 3 that year, the Conservative politician told the House of Commons: “The Stone of Destiny holds a special place in the hearts of Scots.

Members of the Royal Archers, escort the Army Land Rover carrying the Stone Of Destiny across Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, in 1996. Credit: PA

"On this, the 700th anniversary of its removal from Scotland, it is appropriate to return it to its historic homeland.”

On St Andrew’s Day the centuries-old stone returned and was brought to Edinburgh where it was put on display in Edinburgh Castle.

Charles will be the latest royal to be crowned on the stone.

It will be transported under tight security following a previous raid before being placed beneath the Coronation Chair at Westminster Abbey.

Alex Salmond (center) arriving at the Scottish Grand Committee in Dumfries, carrying the Stone of Destiny, in 1996. Credit: PA

Symbolism, history, and legend.

With the stone’s origins being a subject of debate - beyond its weight, dimensions, and the type of rock which was likely quarried near Scone - much is unclear.

The use of a special stone in the enthronement of kings appears to be a tradition of very long standing.

The Stone of Destiny first entered recorded history in 1057 when Macbeth’s stepson Lulach was proclaimed King at Scone, and the stone is rumoured to have been used in this way since the fourth century.

But since the 14th century it has been used by English monarchs, and then British ones when James VI of Scotland ascended to the English throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603.

The last time it featured in a ceremony was for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, but there was a chance history would have told a different story.

Coronation controversy

The historic Stone of Destiny should not be used in the King’s coronation, former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond said last month.

The Alba Party leader previously called on the Scottish government to reject any request to send the stone out of the country.

Speaking to Sky News in March, Mr Salmond admitted it was not his “most serious policy”.

But he added: “In a context where the legitimate desire of the people of Scotland to at least have a referendum is being denied by the Westminster government, I don’t really see why any Scottish government should just meekly say we’ll give you back the property which you stole 700 years ago.”

Asked if he would urge the winner of the SNP leadership race to keep the stone in Scotland, he added: “The authorities will probably whip it away before the contest is finalised, that’s the kind of underhand trick where it was stolen in the first place.”

