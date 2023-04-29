Deadline passes for British nationals in Sudan to reach evacuation airfield

The deadline for British nationals to reach the evacuation airfield in Sudan has passed as the government prepares to cease flights out of the war-torn region within hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will chair a Cobra meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss the security situation in Khartoum, in advance of the final flight taking off at 6pm UK time.

Some 1,573 people on 13 flights have been evacuated from the Wadi Saeedna site near the capital, but thousands more British citizens may remain.

All NHS doctors are now eligible to catch flights out of the country following a U-turn by the government, the BBC reported.

Initially, the government said the evacuation was only open to UK passport holders and their immediate families.

The development comes amid criticism of the pace of the British evacuation, which was given more time after a three-day extension to the ceasefire between warring generals was agreed on Thursday.

Mr Dowden denied the government will effectively "abandon" those who have been unable to make the potentially dangerous journey to the airfield with its decision to cease flights.

Downing Street was also facing renewed pressure to broaden the eligibility criteria for evacuation, after it cited a decline in the number of UK passport holders coming forward as its reason for ending its rescue operation.

Concerns have been raised that the current approach could see families split up or some members left behind, with Labour calling on ministers to use the longer window to rescue others.

Following the decision to end evacuation flights on Saturday, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the government not to "turn away" British residents without passports, including NHS doctors reportedly trapped in the conflict zone.

Mr Dowden told the BBC: "We are in touch with and engaging rapidly with the Sudanese Doctors' Association to see what further support we can provide for them."

The British evacuation mission was nearly brought to an end on Thursday night, when a 72-hour ceasefire, brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, was set to finish at midnight local time (11pm BST).

British nationals board an RAF aircraft for evacuation at Wadi Seidna military airport. Credit: AP

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said it would be "impossible" to continue the rescue effort if fighting went ahead.

But a three-day extension of the truce meant flights, which were scheduled to continue regardless of the potentially intensifying clashes, were able to run without the added pressure.

The renewed ceasefire is due to end at midnight Sudan time (11pm BST) on 30 April, at which point violence could escalate.

