Watch the moment Dillon Reeves saved a group of 66 school students when their bus driver fell ill

A young boy is being labelled a "little hero" for steering his school bus to safety after the driver had passed out, officials said.

13-year-old Dillon Reeves, a Carter Middle School student, applied the brakes and brought the vehicle carrying 66 students to a stop on a busy Detroit-area road in Michigan on Wednesday.

As it was veering into oncoming traffic, Dillon leapt to the front of the bus after the driver informed the transportation office that she needed to pull over.

Video footage captures the moment she informed authorities and began fanning herself.

“Someone call 911. Now!” Dillon shouted to his classmates after stopping the bus.

'This was an extraordinary act of courage': Dillon's actions were honoured by local officials

“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

“I don't know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door.

“When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”

The cause of the bus driver's illness is not yet known.

Dillon declined to speak to reporters Thursday, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.

“We've got a little hero,” Dillon's dad said.

“He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old... He's a good driver.”

Ms Reeves also posted to her Facebook page about the incident: "He is home and everyone is okay all thanks to Dillon!!!"

"To Dillon, it's just another day... He has no idea the amount of people who are so proud of him today."

