The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The picture, taken in Norfolk during sunny weather last year, shows the couple on bikes.

William is wearing sunglasses, jeans and a blue shirt and Kate is wearing a white shirt and jeans.

It was posted on the couple’s official Twitter account, with the simple caption “12 years” and a heart emoji.

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

William’s marriage to his former university flatmate was the royal event of 2011 as 2,000 guests filled the abbey.

The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience estimated to be two billion.

Twelve years on, the couple have three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis five.

