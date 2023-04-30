Thousands of Britons feared trapped in Sudan after last evacuation flight leaves

Thousands of British citizens are still feared to be trapped in Sudan after the final UK evacuation flight out of the war-torn country left on Saturday evening.

Families have described feeling "left without support" from the government, whose efforts have evacuated at least 1,888 people on 21 flights from Sudan.

The final British flight from Sudan departed from the Wadi Saeedna airfield, near the country's capital, Khartoum, at 10pm local time on Saturday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

A statement on the government's foreign travel advice for Sudan website said: "The UK government is no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield.

"The last evacuation flight departed the airfield at 2200 Sudan time on 29 April."

The development comes as a government minister said the evacuation mission has been "extremely successful" but cannot last "forever".

The deadline for UK nationals to reach the site in order to be processed for the last flight passed at 12pm local time, after the government confirmed it was winding down its rescue operation.

Fighting has broken out again in Khartoum despite the extension of an armistice between the country's two warring generals having been brokered in the early hours of Friday.

Speaking to the BBC, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the operation has been "extremely successful", but stressed: "We can't stay there forever in such dangerous circumstances."

The government has advised any British nationals still remaining in Sudan to make their way to Port Sudan.

A statement on the travel advice site says: "We have established an office at the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan.

"If you are a British National in Port Sudan who needs help to leave Sudan, visit our team who will be able to signpost you to options for departure."

British pensioner Maureen, speaking from the north of Khartoum, told ITV News some were too frightened to make the journey to the Wadi Saeedna airbase to be evacuated.

"People don't understand, they think you should take that risk but it's not that easy and I don't feel confident enough to do that," she said.

As she spoke, popping could be heard in the background. Maureen said it was gunfire.

She added: "It's a scary situation, it really is. Until you're in this situation you'll never know and I know people will be thinking 'Oh just get out, go and chance it' but it's not that simple. It really isn't.

"I just pray to God that something will turn for the good."

British nationals prepare to be evacuated onto a RAF aircraft at Wadi Seidna Air Base. Credit: AP

Another person still in the war-torn country is 7-year-old Mohamed Niyal Hidar Abdullah. He is British through his father, his family says, but he is stuck in Sudan without a passport.

His mother has been trying unsuccessfully to get him on one of the British flights.

"To just get to the airbase is a life-threatening journey because although there are claims of a cease-fire there is no actual ceasefire that's taken hold on the ground," the 7-year-old's cousin, Mohammed Elnaiem, said.

Elsewhere, a mother and father who both work for the NHS missed the last UK evacuation flight, believing the journey to be "too dangerous".

Sarra Eljak, 38, her husband Mustafa Abbas, 44, and their four children are sheltering in the city of Wad Madani, more than 220km south east of the evacuation air strip.

Despite the dangers of being left behind, they said it was too risky to make the journey to the evacuation site with their children Danya, 12, Menna, 11, Anne, seven, and Mohammed, six months.

"It's extremely dangerous to reach the evacuation site and the area is still experiencing attacks," Ms Eljak said

"I can't take this risk with my children. They should consider people with families.

"I don’t want to put my kids' life in danger. I feel like we have been left without support."

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman and Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said she had received reports that elements of the Sudanese Armed Forces had blocked some British nationals from accessing the air base ahead of the final flight’s departure.

She told The Observer:"I've had some messages saying the Sudanese Armed Forces have been stopping people from crossing through Khartoum to get to the airstrip.

"I think we need to look into that and see if that’s got any truth to it."

Help and advice

If you are in Sudan you can contact the FCDO 24/7 helpline at +44 1908 516 666

Select option 2 for consular services for British nationals.

If you're in the UK and worried about a British person in Sudan you can call 020 7008 5000.

FCDO advises against travel to Sudan for security reasons. More information can be found on the government website .

If you have not registered your presence in Sudan, you can register here .

You should also check the travel advice for Sudan for the latest guidance.

