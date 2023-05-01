Arsenal have set a new record for women's football after 60,063 people attended their semi-final clash with Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium.

It is the largest crowd to attend a UEFA Women's Champions League match in the UK, with the club having sold out the 60,700 capacity stadium.

Considering Arsenal W.F.C faced a crowd of just 3,467 when they became the first British team to win the cup in 2007, today's turnout shows how much the women's game has grown.

While there was plenty to be happy about, the match was still a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal, who lost 2-3 after Wolfsburg scored the winning goal at the 119th minute.

Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal's opening goal at just 11 minutes, but former Gunner Jill Roord levelled the match just a few minutes before half time.

The crowd attendance is shown on screen during the semi-final clash at the Emirates. Credit: PA

VAR was called into play inside the first three minutes for a potential Lotte Wubben-Moy handball, the Gunners dodging danger after an offside was eventually ruled.

The excitement carried on building through the second half, with Alexandra Popp putting her German side in the lead at 58 minutes with a header.

Scotland international defender Jen Beattie gave hope to the record-breaking crowd by levelling the score to 2-2 at the 75th minute.

During a nail-biting extra period, England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy made a costly mistake, handing possession to Wolfburg with just minutes to spare.

This gave German substitute Pauline Bremer an opportunity to tap in a cross at point blank range.

Had Arsenal won, it would have been their first Women’s Champions League final since their 2007 victory.

Wolfsburg celebrates after Pauline Bremer scores the German side's third goal of the game. Credit: PA

After the Gunners' loss, Blackstenius told sports streaming platform Dazn: "I feel empty, at the moment.

"It was a very tough game and it's tough to concede a goal like that, but I'm so proud of how the team has done in the Champions League. "We've come back in so many games and gone so close to the final. I'm so proud but it's so tough to take. "It's amazing to score a goal in front of a record crowd. I felt something in my quad that meant I couldn't keep going, so I'm disappointed about that. "We have a lot more to give. This will give us a lot of confidence: now we know what we really can achieve with this team.

"Considering how much we have gone through this season, to be able to play a game like this and go this close to a Champions League final. I know we can do this next season and keep going in the league."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...