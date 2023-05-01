JP Morgan to take over troubled US bank First Republic

JP Morgan will take over all deposits and most of the assets of troubled US bank First Republic.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said early on Monday that California regulators had closed First Republic and appointed it as receiver.

JPMorgan Chase will assume “all of the deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank,” it said in a statement.

First Republic Bank’s 84 branches in eight states will reopen on Monday as branches of JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Regulators had been working to find a way forward before US stock markets opened on Monday.

San Francisco-based First Republic has struggled since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March.

They added to worries that the bank may not survive as an independent entity for much longer.

