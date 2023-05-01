Müller recalls Cadbury deserts over fears of Listeria contamination

Müller is recalling some batches of Cadbury desert products after the alarm was raised over potential Listeria contamination.

The dairy brand said it had taken a precautionary step because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Customers have been urged to check the use by dates for the listed products, which May 17 and May 18 - as this indicates they are part of the at-risk batches.

Cadbury products which might be infected

Daim Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Flake Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) - use by May 18

Potential symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) says. Customers who have bought the suspected items are urged not to eat them, and are instead advised to return them to the shop they bought it from for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

Contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893 for further information.

