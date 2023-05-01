Smiling Princess Charlotte photographed in celebration of eighth birthday

A smiling Princess Charlotte has been caught on camera in celebration of her eighth birthday tomorrow.

The picture was taken in Windsor this weekend by her mother Kate, Princess of Wales, a gifted amateur photographer.

Charlotte, a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria and third in line to the throne, is shown grinning in a white dress with flowers on it.

Her birthday comes just days before King Charles is crowned on May 6 in the nation's first coronation ceremony since 1953.

Charlotte and her brothers are expected to watch their grandfather be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The princess is expected to accompany her siblings in the procession which will follow the King’s coronation, according to reports.

Charlotte has a reputation for being much feistier than her older brother George. Credit: PA

Charlotte is the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the younger sister of Prince George, nine – she also has a younger brother, Prince Louis, five. George will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes. The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards – with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Louis’s antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and Charlotte attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire alongside her brothers.

Charlotte and her brothers are expected to watch their grandfather King Charles III be crowned at Westminster Abbey. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

Last month, a smiling Louis was photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother Kate ahead of his fifth birthday. Charlotte has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother George, and her great-grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II once remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George – and Kate has previously said the princess is "the one in charge". Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.