The health secretary has defended his conduct with staff after being accused of "bad behaviour" by civil servants who worked under him.

Steve Barclay insisted he worked constructively with officials and had not received any complaints about his behaviour, despite recent reports.

Officials from the Department of Health have raised serious concerns about the senior Tory's behaviour, with claims printed in the Guardian also being heard by ITV News.

The Guardian also quoted Whitehall sources as saying Mr Barclay regularly “blasted” staff and on occasions “deliberately ignored” colleagues who tried to talk to him.

Asked about the allegations, Mr Barclay told reporters: "Well, no complaints were raised with me.

“But it’s important that we work constructively together, I hugely value the work officials within the department do."

He said that over the course of the weekend ministers and senior officials were “working very closely together” on issues including the NHS pay dispute and the evacuation of NHS medics from Sudan.

“So we’re working constructively together,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on.”

In a statement last week, a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said: “The department has not received any formal complaints relating to the behaviour of its ministers. “Any complaints, relating to ministers or members of staff, would be investigated in line with departmental guidance.”

The Guardian’s report claimed civil servants had informally complained to Chris Wormald, the Department of Health and Social Care’s permanent secretary, about the way they believe they and colleagues have been treated by Mr Barclay.

They said senior civil servants in the department had privately referred to “bullying” and other “bad behaviour” by Mr Barclay towards his staff since he joined the Whitehall department in July last year.

In the wake of the claims about Mr Barclay’s conduct, Downing Street said ministers must be able to “robustly” challenge civil servants.

Officials denied Rishi Sunak has ever been made aware of concerns – either formal or informal – about Mr Barclay’s behaviour.

But there can be no denial from Number 10 about bullying allegations raised relating to other ministers.

Both Dominic Raab and Gavin Williamson have been forced to leave Mr Sunak's Cabinet over their improper behaviour toward colleagues.

Mr Raab, formerly the deputy prime minister, resignated on April 21 after an investigation found he had behaved in a way that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary and criticised the work of civil servant staff as “woeful” and “utterly useless” while justice secretary.

