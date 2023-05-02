Just hours after saying "I do" a bride in the US was killed in a car crash after she left her wedding reception.

An alleged drunken driver travelling over twice the speed limit reportedly slammed into the back of a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and her husband Aric Hutchinson, who had just married in Folly Beach, Folly Island, on the coast of South Carolina.

The golf buggy rolled over several times and was thrown 91 metres after the crash on Friday, according to the groom's family.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, had been driving a rented car at speeds of 65mph before the collision, in an area where the limit is 25mph, police say.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. Credit: Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

Ms Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Three others in the golf cart, including the groom, were injured.

The groom is in hospital with a brain injury and numerous broken bones.

The golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Mr Hutchinson's mother has set up a GoFundMe page for the bride's funeral and her son's medical costs.

The fundraiser includes a photo of the beaming newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also shows a photo of the groom in hospital, his face bloodied and bruised.

At the hospital, his mother Annette Hutchinson wrote she was handed a bag with her son's wedding band, five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Over £371,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe page so far.

Ms Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

