Row brewing ahead of Sue Gray Labour role update

Tories are sharpening their knives as Parliament awaits an update on Labour's bid to hire as chief of staff Sue Gray, the civil servant known for her Partygate investigation into Boris Johnson.

Conservatives have accused Ms Gray of a conflict of interest over her probe into Covid rule-breaking on Downing Street, suggesting she was in job talks with Labour while still conducting the investigation.

Sir Keir Starmer says he is "confident" Ms Gray did not break the rules, but a row which has been bubbling under the surface for months could boil over if the government finds otherwise.

A written statement to the House of Commons containing an "update into the circumstances leading to the resignation of a senior civil servant", will be published by the Cabinet Office on Tuesday.

Tories loyal to the former prime minister will be hoping the statement sheds more light on how and when Ms Gray began to consider switching her high-ranking Whitehall position for a role within Labour.

Several reports have suggested Ms Gray could be found to have breached the Civil Service Code over the move, a finding which could impact her job swap.

As well as a Cabinet Office probe, the anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), is reviewing the terms of Ms Gray's departure and new job offer.

The Civil Service Code stipulates that officials of Ms Gray's seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment but Acoba could recommend a wait of up to two years.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era...

Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment, however.

Labour has pledged to abide by any Acoba recommendation in relation to the hiring of Ms Gray.

The Daily Telegraph reported the update will suggest Ms Gray held talks with Sir Keir while she was advising the cross-party of MPs on the Privileges Committee about their own inquiry into whether former prime minister Mr Johnson misled the Commons by insisting Covid rules were always followed in government.

Ms Gray found evidence in her investigation which pushed the Metropolitan Police to start its own probe, which eventually saw Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak and dozens of others fined.

Many of Mr Johnson's former Cabinet ministers sought to discredit Ms Gray's Partygate report after learning of her plans to join Labour, with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries branding it a "left-wing stitch up".

But Labour leader Sir Keir said he "had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever, I don't think anyone is suggesting that's the case".

He told BBC Breakfast: "I'm confident she hasn't broken any of the rules.

"Whenever a senior civil servant leaves the Civil Service there is always a process that they have to go through, that is the process she is going through, quite rightly.

"The government is trying to resurrect a story about Sue Gray, maybe because they don't want to talk about the cost-of-living crisis, which actually is the thing that most people are most concerned about."

A Labour source said: "The propriety and ethics team handled requests from the Privileges Committee, reporting to minister for Cabinet Office, Jeremy Quin.

"Sue Gray was not working in that team."