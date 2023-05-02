A man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving baffled Dutch police when they found a 'licence' identifying him as former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Ukrainian document included a picture of Mr Johnson alongside his correct birthday and the 'issue' date - the day he was appointed leader of the Conservatives, on 24 July, 2019.

It also says the licence is valid until the year 3000.

A spokesperson for Groningen police, based in the north of the Netherlands, said the document was discovered by officers investigating a crash on Sunday after a car hit a pole near a bridge.

The license had Mr Johnson's correct birthday on it. Credit: PA

The car was abandoned but police were later told that the driver was standing on the bridge.

"The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test," spokesperson Thijs Damstra said on Monday.

A 35-year-old man, from the small town of Zuidhorn, west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched the car.

“Inside, police found a fake driver’s licence belonging to Boris Johnson,” Mr Damstra added.

"As far as I’m aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”

Groningen police said on their Instagram account: “Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery.”

They could not say where the document had been made.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.