Lawsuit demands access to Prince Harry's US visa record after drug admissions

An American thinktank is planning on suing the US government for access to Prince Harry's immigration records to see if he admitted to illegal drug use on his visa application.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had used drugs when he moved to California in 2020.

In his recent memoir, he stated he had used marijuana, magic mushrooms and cocaine.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative thinktank based in Washington, has issued the lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security.

In the US visa application, the admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility.

The thinktank demanded to know whether Harry had been "properly vetted" before he entered the US.

In theory, if Harry failed to disclose prior drug use, he could be barred from applying for citizenship or deported.

The new court filing reads: "Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offences in both the United States and abroad.

"United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offences.

"Finally, the media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS’ decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex’s most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offences both here and abroad in his 2023 memoir, Spare."

